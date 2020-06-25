Molino Tax Collector Office Closed Due To COVID-19 Exposure

The Escambia County Tax Collector Office is Molino is temporarily closed due to COVID-19.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford told NorthEscambia.com that the employees were last exposed Friday, June 19 to a person who has tested positive for the virus.

“All employees were referred for testing, and we closed as a precaution. None of the employees sent for testing are showing symptoms at six days out,” Lunsford said.

The office was deep cleaned. He said employees will be returning to work as they can, but that is being complicated by the fact that some of those employees cannot put their kids back in daycare until they receive a negative test result.

Lunsford said he is working with the health department and their contact tracing staff to determine if any member of the public that visited the building last Friday should be contacted.

“We are taking all precautions,” he said.

Lunsford said he expects the drive-thru window in Molino to open by Monday, but that could happen as early as Friday.

While the office is closed to the public, tax collector staff will use the building as a call center to test the agency’s ability to operate away from their normal downtown location.

Pictured: The Escambia County Tax Collector Molino office. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.