Molino Man Stalked Woman Before Ramming Into Vehicle Three Times, ECSO Says

A Molino man is charged with allegedly stalking a woman before ramming his vehicle into another vehicle three times, causing it to overturn onto a van.

Andrew Thomas Plenkers, 27, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated stalking and three counts of criminal mischief.

A female victim told deputies that she was leaving work with a male co-worker when Plenkers called her some 20-30 times. She eventually answered and told him to leave her alone, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

The male co-worker told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that Plenkers rear-ended his vehicle on Langley Avenue before making a U-turn and side-swiping his vehicle. The victim said he attempted to flee, but Plenkers kept chasing him and the female victim, finally striking their vehicle a third time and causing it to flip over, according to an arrest report.

The victim’s Mazda Tribute had extensive damage and came to rest on top of a 2003 Ford van belonging to the My Little Explorers Learning Academy located near Langley Avenue. An ECUA water line was also busted. The total amount of the damage was estimated at $12,200.

The deputy found 30 missed calls from Plenker in the victim’s phone call log.

Plenkers remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $32,500.