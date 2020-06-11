McDavid Man Charged With Shooting At A Man He Thought Was Trespassing

June 11, 2020

A McDavid man was arrested after allegedly firing a rifle at a man he believed had trespassed on his property.

Samuel Oscar Macks, 56, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for firing at the man and discharging a firearm in public by shooting beside a county road and close to homes.

Macks told deputies he heard a noise near a shed on his property and saw a vehicle on the side of the road. He followed  the vehicle as it drove away and caught up with it near the end of Elsie Davis Road. He found a man sitting on an ATV and confronted him about attempting to enter his property as he believed he had done in the past, according to an arrest report.

The victim told deputies he was sitting near his residence adding oil to his ATV when Macks approached him and accused him of stealing from his property. The victim said Macks retrieved a .22 caliber rifle from his car, threatened him and fired several shots.  A witness reported hearing five shots.

It was noted in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report that the ATV was leaking oil in the road consistent with the victim’s statement. When Mack’s vehicle was searched, deputies found a case of 61 Remington .22 caliber rounds in the passenger seat and a single .22 caliber long round on the driver’s seat.

Macks’ first statement to deputies was redacted from the arrest report, but it states he later changed his statement to say he had returned to his residence and was no where near the victim.

Written by William Reynolds 

 