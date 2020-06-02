Man Charged With Opening Fire, Shooting Bicyclist In Cantonment Street

A Cantonment man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a man in a local street last week.

Carnell Levon Williams, 23, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, a “deadly missiles” weapons offense for firing into a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in public and criminal mischief.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Washington and Sheppard streets about 6:30 p.m. on May 28 to find a man in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital; an update on his condition was not available.

Witnesses told investigators that the victim was riding his bicycle when someone, later identified as Williams, opened fire in the street.

Deputies located five spent shell casings on the ground in the 200 block of Sheppard Street, and they also discovered that the chimney of a home on Washington Street was hit by gunfire.

The victim told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office he was riding his bicycle when a car came speeding up. He said someone started shooting at the car, and he was hit.

Williams was taken into custody in the area of Kingsfield and Beulah roads. According to an arrest report, he stated, “I didn’t have no gun; I didn’t shoot nobody” and denied the allegations against him.

Williams remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $197,000.