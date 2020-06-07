Love Thy Neighbor: Peaceful March Held In Atmore

June 7, 2020

“Can’t breathe. Can’t breathe.”

The chants from a peaceful march echoed off the old hardware on Main Street in downtown Atmore Saturday morning.

Dozens of people marched in unity just under a mile from the Atmore City Hall to Heritage Park.

The group includes individuals of different races and backgrounds. They didn’t have a permit for the event, but that did not matter. The police chief, mayor and city council members joined in the march, along with several religious leaders from across the town.

“No justice; no peace. No justice; no peace.” The chants continued as they held signs and many wore shirts or held signs that said “Black Lives Matter”.

And then there was the t-shirt wore by a local pastor.

“Love Thy Neighbor.”

Submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 