Love Thy Neighbor: Peaceful March Held In Atmore

“Can’t breathe. Can’t breathe.”

The chants from a peaceful march echoed off the old hardware on Main Street in downtown Atmore Saturday morning.

Dozens of people marched in unity just under a mile from the Atmore City Hall to Heritage Park.

The group includes individuals of different races and backgrounds. They didn’t have a permit for the event, but that did not matter. The police chief, mayor and city council members joined in the march, along with several religious leaders from across the town.

“No justice; no peace. No justice; no peace.” The chants continued as they held signs and many wore shirts or held signs that said “Black Lives Matter”.

And then there was the t-shirt wore by a local pastor.

“Love Thy Neighbor.”

