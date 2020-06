Kitchen Fire Damages Cantonment Home

A kitchen fire damaged a home in Cantonment Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from the attack and roofline of the home in the 100 block of Mintz Lane across from the former Champion Golf Course.

There were no reported injuries in the fire just before 9 a.m.. The kitchen area and the atticĀ above were damaged.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.