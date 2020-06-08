It’s Qualifying Week In Escambia County; We’ll Know By Friday Who Is Running For Office

June 8, 2020

It is qualification week for candidates that wish to appear on the 2020 ballot in Escambia County, the Town of Century and the City of Pensacola. Friday at noon is the deadline for candidates to qualify for the 2020 General Election.

Local offices up for election this year are:

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

  • Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller
  • Tax Collector
  • Property Appraiser
  • Sheriff
  • Supervisor of Elections
  • County Commission Districts 1
  • County Commission District 3
  • County Commission District 5
  • School Board District 4
  • School Board District 5

SPECIAL DISTRICT

  • Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 1
  • Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 3
  • Emerald Coast Utilities Authority District 5
  • Santa Rosa Island Authority
  • Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 1
  • Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 3
  • Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District Group 5

TOWN OF CENTURY

  • Mayor
  • City Council Seat 1
  • City Council Seat 2

CITY OF PENSACOLA

  • City Council District 1
  • City Council District 3
  • City Council District 5
  • City Council District 7

The primary election will be held on August 18, and the general election will be November 3.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 