Hot, Muggy And A Chance Of Afternoon Showers

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.