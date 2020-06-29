Hot, Muggy And A Chance Of Afternoon Showers
June 29, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
