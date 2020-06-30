Highland Baptist Produce Distribution Planned For Wednesday Has Been Canceled

A produce distribution that was planned for Wednesday at Highland Baptist Church in Molino has been canceled.

The giveaway was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances with the produce vendor. Church officials said they hope to be back with a free produce distribution next week.

If your church or other non-profit organization is holding a free food distribution in the North Escambia area, let us know in advance at news@northescambia.com.