Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Slow Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 14:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

· 9th Avenue, Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291), Alcaniz Street (S.R. 289) , Wright Street (U.S. 98) Underground Sewer Line Videography- Traffic may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, June 30 as crews inspect sanitary sewer lines.

· Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Drainage Improvements at the intersection of Perry Avenue - The southbound lane will be closed at the intersection of Perry Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday, July 10.

· Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- Signalization continues. Crews will also perform concrete work at the pedestrian crosswalk. No lane closures are expected. Drivers are reminded to watch for workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating lane restriction from 8 pm. to 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road.

· Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

(S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.)) to U.S. 29 – Cove Avenue north of Nine Mile Road will be closed to traffic at 7 a.m. beginning Tuesday, June 16. Drivers may use 9 & Half Mile Road and Bowman Avenue as an alternate route. The temporary closure is anticipated to take seven to ten days.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (S.R. 297)- Nine Mile Road between Klondike Road and Surrey Drive will be shifted to the newly constructed eastbound roadway as crews build the new westbound lanes the week of Sunday, June 14. One lane in each direction will open between Pinecone Drive and Surry Drive. Just west of Pinecone Drive, westbound traffic will open to two travel lanes. In addition, a portion of the I-10 off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can continue to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 14:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay –There will be a slow-moving vehicle used to perform striping operations. There will also be intermittent shoulder closures throughout the project.

· U.S. 90 Pavement Marking Operations between Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281) and the Okaloosa County Line -Motorists can expect minor delays Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Thursday, Aug. 27 as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations.

· U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

· S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter nighttime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.