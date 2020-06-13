Here Are The Local Candidates That Qualified For The 2020 Ballot. And Those Automatically Elected.
Noon Friday was the deadline for local candidates to qualify to appear on the 2020 ballot.
Primaries are open — with voters from all parties voting — if there is not a candidate that qualified from both parties or a write-in candidate that declared. The Escambia County Commission District 5 primary, for instance, will be open to all voters because there are only Republican candidates.
In races where only one candidate qualified, that person was automatically elected. That means two Escambia County school board members, the property appraiser, supervisor of elections and one incumbent Century council member were elected Friday.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot:
Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (Open Primary)
- Pamela Lynn Chiders – R – incumbent
- Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano – R
Sheriff
- David Alexander III – D
- Chip Simmons – R
Property Appraiser
- Chris Jones – D – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Tax Collector
- Scott Lunsford – R – incumbent
- Wendy Rich – Non-party affiliated
Supervisor of Elections
- David Stafford – R – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
County Commission District 1 (Open Primary)
- Jeff Bergosh – R – incumbent
- Jesse Casey – R
- Jonathan Owens – R
- Jimmie Trotter – R
County Commission District 3 (Open Primary)
- Jason Laird – write-in, won’t appear on ballot
- Lumon May – D – incumbent
- LuTimothy May Sr. – D
County Commission District 5 (Open Primary)
- Steven Barry – R – incumbent
- John Reading – R
- Meagan Walters – R
ECUA District 1
(Open Primary)
- Debra Brusso – R
- Vicki H. Campbell – R – incumbent
ECUA District 3
- John R. Johnson – NPA
- Ellison Bennett – D
- Clorissti Bernie-Shoemo – D
- Eric L. Jordan Sr. – D
- Ashley McDonald – D
- Larry Williams – D
- Pueschel Schneier – R
ECUA District 5
(Open Primary)
- Kevin Stephens – R
- Larry Walker – R – incumbent
The following offices are non-partisan.
Town of Century Mayor
- Benjamin D. Boutwell
- Henry Hawkins – incumbent
Town of Century Council Seat 1
- Ann C. Brooks – incumbent
- Calvin Conttrell Jr.
- Dynette Lewis
Town of Century Council Seat 2
- Luis Gomez Jr. – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Town of Century Council Seat 3
- Shelisa Dorshae McCall
- Leonard B. White
Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 1
- Matt Sharpsteen
- Betty Wilson – incumbent
Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 3
- Catherine Monroe-Dismuke – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 5
- Louis A. Toth –elected with no opposition
Escambia County Judge, Group 2
- Charles Young – elected with no opposition
Escambia County School Board District 4
- Patty Hightower – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Escambia County School Board District 5
- Bill Slayton – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Santa Rosa Island Authority
- Thomas A. Campanella – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
Pensacola City Council District 1
- Jennifer Brahier
- P.C. Wu – incumbent
Pensacola City Council District 3
- Casey Jones – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
- Teniade Broughton
- Ron Helms
Pensacola City Council District 7
- Brenton Goodman
- James L. Gulley
- Delarian Wiggins
FEDERAL, STATE AND JUDICIAL CANDIDATES
These are the federal, state and judicial candidates in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.
U.S. Representative House District 1
- Phil Ehr – D
- Matt Gaetz – R – incumbent
- Greg Merk – R
- John Mills – R
- Albert Oram – NPA
State Attorney
- Ginger Bowden Madden – R – elected with no opposition
Public Defender
- Bruce A. Miller – R – incumbent, reelected with no opposition
State Senator District 1
- Douglas V. Broxson – R – incumbent
- Karen M. Butler – D
State Representative House District 1
- Mike Hill – R – incumbent
- Michelle Salzman – R
- Franscine C. Mathis – D
- Barbara Scott-Shouse – D
State Representative House District 2
- Alex Andrade – R – incumbent
- Cris Dosev – R
- Dianne Krumel – D
State Representative House District 3
- Angela L. Hoover – D
- Jayer Williamson – R – incumbent
