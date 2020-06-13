Here Are The Local Candidates That Qualified For The 2020 Ballot. And Those Automatically Elected.

Noon Friday was the deadline for local candidates to qualify to appear on the 2020 ballot.

Primaries are open — with voters from all parties voting — if there is not a candidate that qualified from both parties or a write-in candidate that declared. The Escambia County Commission District 5 primary, for instance, will be open to all voters because there are only Republican candidates.

In races where only one candidate qualified, that person was automatically elected. That means two Escambia County school board members, the property appraiser, supervisor of elections and one incumbent Century council member were elected Friday.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot:

Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller (Open Primary)

Pamela Lynn Chiders – R – incumbent

Chase Anderson “Andy” Romagnano – R

Sheriff

David Alexander III – D

Chip Simmons – R

Property Appraiser

Chris Jones – D – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Tax Collector

Scott Lunsford – R – incumbent

Wendy Rich – Non-party affiliated

Supervisor of Elections

David Stafford – R – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

County Commission District 1 (Open Primary)

Jeff Bergosh – R – incumbent

Jesse Casey – R

Jonathan Owens – R

Jimmie Trotter – R

County Commission District 3 (Open Primary)

Jason Laird – write-in, won’t appear on ballot

Lumon May – D – incumbent

LuTimothy May Sr. – D

County Commission District 5 (Open Primary)

Steven Barry – R – incumbent

John Reading – R

Meagan Walters – R

ECUA District 1

(Open Primary)

Debra Brusso – R

Vicki H. Campbell – R – incumbent

ECUA District 3

John R. Johnson – NPA

Ellison Bennett – D

Clorissti Bernie-Shoemo – D

Eric L. Jordan Sr. – D

Ashley McDonald – D

Larry Williams – D

Pueschel Schneier – R

ECUA District 5

(Open Primary)

Kevin Stephens – R

Larry Walker – R – incumbent

The following offices are non-partisan.

Town of Century Mayor

Benjamin D. Boutwell

Henry Hawkins – incumbent

Town of Century Council Seat 1

Ann C. Brooks – incumbent

Calvin Conttrell Jr.

Dynette Lewis

Town of Century Council Seat 2

Luis Gomez Jr. – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Town of Century Council Seat 3

Shelisa Dorshae McCall

Leonard B. White

Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 1

Matt Sharpsteen

Betty Wilson – incumbent

Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 3

Catherine Monroe-Dismuke – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 5

Louis A. Toth –elected with no opposition

Escambia County Judge, Group 2

Charles Young – elected with no opposition

Escambia County School Board District 4

Patty Hightower – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Escambia County School Board District 5

Bill Slayton – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Santa Rosa Island Authority

Thomas A. Campanella – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Pensacola City Council District 1

Jennifer Brahier

P.C. Wu – incumbent

Pensacola City Council District 3

Casey Jones – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Teniade Broughton

Ron Helms

Pensacola City Council District 7

Brenton Goodman

James L. Gulley

Delarian Wiggins

FEDERAL, STATE AND JUDICIAL CANDIDATES

These are the federal, state and judicial candidates in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

U.S. Representative House District 1

Phil Ehr – D

Matt Gaetz – R – incumbent

Greg Merk – R

John Mills – R

Albert Oram – NPA

State Attorney

Ginger Bowden Madden – R – elected with no opposition

Public Defender

Bruce A. Miller – R – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

State Senator District 1

Douglas V. Broxson – R – incumbent

Karen M. Butler – D

State Representative House District 1

Mike Hill – R – incumbent

Michelle Salzman – R

Franscine C. Mathis – D

Barbara Scott-Shouse – D

State Representative House District 2

Alex Andrade – R – incumbent

Cris Dosev – R

Dianne Krumel – D

State Representative House District 3

Angela L. Hoover – D

Jayer Williamson – R – incumbent







