Gunfire Hits House In Molino; Investigation Underway

A house in Molino was hit by gunfire Thursday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Weeping Willow Court shortly before 7 p.m.

“A few rounds hit the house,” Sgt. Melanie Peterson, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, said. She said it was not immediately known if the shots were fired intentionally at the home, or if it was possibly someone target practicing or shooting in a nearby wooded area.

There were no injuries reported.

Weeping Willow Court runs north off Highway 196 and parallel to Highway 29. As a result, numerous deputies were also along Highway 29, shutting down the outside southbound lane.

