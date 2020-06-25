Gunfire Hits House In Molino; Investigation Underway

June 25, 2020

A house in Molino was hit by gunfire Thursday night.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Weeping Willow Court shortly before 7 p.m.

“A few rounds hit the house,” Sgt. Melanie Peterson, spokesperson for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, said. She said it was not immediately known if the shots were fired intentionally at the home, or if it was possibly someone target practicing or shooting in a nearby wooded area.

There were no injuries reported.

Weeping Willow Court runs north off Highway 196 and parallel to Highway 29. As a result, numerous deputies were also along Highway 29, shutting down the outside southbound lane.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 