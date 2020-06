Gulf Power Completes Service Restoration To 25,000 After Tropical Storm Cristobal

Gulf Power has now restored service to all 25,000 customers across their service territory that were impacted by Tropical Storm Cristobal. Gulf Power’s parent company, Florida Power & Light , and contract crews assisted with the power restoration across the utility’s seven county service area in Northwest Florida. Courtesy photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.