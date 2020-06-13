Gomez Wins Another Century Council Term; Two Want To Be Mayor, Five Running For Two Other Council Seats

Two people want to be mayor of Century, one incumbent council member has earned another term, and five candidates will face off for two seats on the council. Friday was the last day of qualifying for public offices in Escambia County.

In Century, former council member Ben Boutwell is running against incumbent Henry Hawkins for mayor. The part-time job pays $10,131.98 per year.

No one filed to run again incumbent council member Luis Gomez, Jr. – so he was automatically reelected to Seat 2 on the council.

Incumbent council member Ann Brooks drew two opponents – Calvin Cottrell, Jr. and Dynette Lewis.

Seat 3 was added to the ballot after Boutwell resigned to run for mayor. Shelisa Dorshae McCall and Leonard B. White qualified to seek the position.

Council members are payed $3,714.92 per year.

Those elected to council and the mayor will be sworn in on January 4, 2021.

For a complete Escambia County qualification list, click here.

Town of Century Mayor

Benjamin D. Boutwell

Henry Hawkins – incumbent

Town of Century Council Seat 1

Ann C. Brooks – incumbent

Calvin Conttrell Jr.

Dynette Lewis

Town of Century Council Seat 2

Luis Gomez Jr. – incumbent, reelected with no opposition

Town of Century Council Seat 3

Shelisa Dorshae McCall

Leonard B. White

Pictured top: Century council member Luis Gomez, Jr. at a meeting earlier this year. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.