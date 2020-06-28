Former County Administrator Becomes Pensacola Airport Director This Week

Former interim Escambia County Administrator Matt Coughlin will become the next director of the Pensacola International Airport this week.

He is the current deputy airport director and will be promoted with the retirement of Dan Flynn on Monday.

Coughlin was previously the commanding officer of NAS Whiting Field, the assistant airport director from 2014-2017, before becoming interim Escambia County administrator. He resigned from the Escambia County, citing “tribalism” within the county, in August 2019 to return to the airport on September 9, 2019.