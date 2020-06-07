Florida Shutdown: Leisure, Hospitality Industries Lost The Most Jobs Locally. Here’s How Other Industries Fared.

June 7, 2020

The unemployment rate in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties jumped to 12% in April, 9.1% higher than the region’s year ago rate of 2.9%.

As expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Florida’s state at home orders, the leisure and hospitality industries were the hardest hit, losing 5,300 jobs. That was followed by 2,500 jobs lost in retail trade industries.

The chart above detail job losses over the past year by sector in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 