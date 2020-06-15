Florida Gas Prices Stalling Due To Renewed COVID-19 Concerns, AAA Says

June 15, 2020

The average Florida gas prices exceeded $2 last week for the first time since March, but for now it appears they are holding steady.

“The recent upward momentum in pump prices is beginning to stall amid renewed concerns regarding the coronavirus,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Market-watchers are beginning to worry that elevated cases of Covid-19 in Florida and some other states could result in another drop in gasoline demand. For now, gas prices should hold steady this week with the possibility of a slight decline.”

The average price of gallon in the state is $2.02, about 50 cents per gallon less than a year ago.

In Escambia County, the average price was $1.97. In North Escambia, the low price was $1.89 at a couple of Cantonment stations, while in Pensacola one station was at $1.79

