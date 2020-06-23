Flomaton Hardee’s Temporarily Closed After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

June 23, 2020

The Hardee’s restaurant in Flomaton was temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

A Hardee’s spokesperson said the store is expected to be closed through Tuesday so that the store can be disinfected and each employee can be tested.  Those that receive a negative test result will be allowed to return to work.

The restaurant’s hours have been temporarily cut to 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the store will be staffed by employees from nearby Hardee’s restaurants until tested employees receive their results. Only the drive-thru will be open.

The store is independently owned, and the chain said they have followed CDC guidelines.

Pictured: The Flomaton Hardee’s. NorthEsambia.com photos.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 