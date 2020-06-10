FHSAA Approves Rule Allowing Football Players To Play Varsity And JV Games Each Week

Beginning this season, high school football players in Florida may be allowed to play in varsity and junior varsity games during the same week.

The Florida High School Athletic Association voted Tuesday for a new policy that will waive the one game per week policy and allow players to participate in six quarters per week.

It’s not automatic; each individual school must apply by the Monday of week three of the regular season in order to use the new six-quarter rule. Before approval, the FHSAA football administrator will consider program history along with current and past roster size of the school.

Many smaller schools across the state fail to consistently play junior varsity games for fear of not having enough back up players for the their varsity games. That, according to the FHSAA, limits participation and development for players that are not ready to play at the varsity level.

“These lost opportunities to play make it harder to develop younger players and makes it harder to keep 9th and 10th graders engaged in the sport,” FHSAA said.

Pictured: Baker at Northview, September 2019. NorthEscambia.com photos.