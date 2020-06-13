Escambia Sheriff’s Office Awarded $370,107 Federal COVID-19 Grant

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has received a U.S. Department of Justice grant to help them deal with the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

The $370,107 grant to the ESCO was announced Friday by Lawrence Keefe, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. The grants is being provided under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by recent stimulus legislation.

“Throughout the many weeks our district and the nation have been dealing with the threat of COVID-19, our public safety first responders have worked tirelessly to make sure members of the public are safe,” Keefe said. “The resources of local agencies have been stretched thin, and these grant funds will help ease the financial burden on public safety agencies so they can continue protecting and serving our citizens.”