Escambia School District Honors 210 Retirees With Over 5,100 Combined Years Of Service

The Escambia County School District recently held a virtual retirement ceremony.

Assistant Superintendent Norm Ross read the names of 210 teachers and staff members that are retiring after a combined 5,117.5 years of service.

The retiree that served the longest amongst the group is Tate High School Athletic Director Dale Gilmore (pictured) who retired after 46 years in education, with over 30 of those years at Tate. He was named Tate High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019.

In alphabetical order, the Escambia County School District retirees honored are:

Donna Adkison – L.D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 32.5 years

Sandra Ames – Ransom Middle School, 40 years

Vickey Armstrong – Transportation Services, 26 years

Charles Ronnie Arnold – Global Learning Academy, 35 years

Joanne Baerresen – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 34 years

Dewey Barker – Inventory Systems, 31 years

Charles Barnett – Success Academy, 17 years

Karen Beane – Transportation Services, 18 years

Guy Beard – Pensacola High School, 34 years

Wanda Bell – FDLRS, 11 years

Connie Bivins – Oakcrest Elementary School, 17 years

Darryl Blackmon – Longleaf Elementary School, 31 years

Bruce Boland – Maintenance Services, 30.5 years

Deborah Broughton – Transportation Services, 6 years

Raynee Bouillion – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 30 years

Teri Brady – Jim Allen Elementary School, 30 years

Sarah Braswell – Transportation Services, 35 years

Jennifer Brazwell – Beulah Elementary School, 12.5 years

Willie Bright – Transportation Services, 6 years

Marilyn Broadnax – Escambia Westgate Center, 17 years

Annie Brown – Transportation Services, 8 years

Glen Brown – Transportation Services, 9 years

Keitha Brown – Escambia High School, 35 years

Mary Paulette Brown – Bellview Elementary School, 22 years

Stephanie Burke – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 15 years

Gayle Burkhardt – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 30 years

Charles Perry Byars – Northview High School, 34 years

Sherry Cagle – Transportation Services, 16 years

Jennifer Campbell – Pine Forest High School, 12 years

Colleen Carbone – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 19 years

Gerald Carroll – Maintenance Services, 30 years

Mary Carstarphen – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 14 years

Debra Caruthers – Escambia Westgate Center, 31 years

Beverly Chandler – Warrington Middle School, 35 years

Laura Chavers – Ernest Ward Elementary School, 13 years

Grace Childers – Transportation Services, 35 years

Robert Childers – George Stone Technical College, 39 years

Charles Clark – Pensacola High School, 2 years

Floyd Clausell – Maintenance Services, 35 years

Charlie Code – Northview High School, 12.5 years

Susan Cole – Exceptional Student Education, 30 years

Timothy Collinsworth – Transportation Services, 9.5 years

Cheryl Colvin – Transportation Services, 27.5 years

Vicki Cook – Northview High School, 21 years

Fran Cook – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 24 years

Rose Coon – Cordova Park Elementary School, 20 years

Steven Coon – Transportation Services, 12 years

Ann Copenhaver – Professional Learning, 35 years

David Cox – Itinerant Physical Education, 27 years

Sharon Craney – N.B. Cook Elementary School, 30 years

Mary Dale – Montclair Elementary School, 30 years

Cindy Davison – Purchasing & Business Services, 30 years

Vernell Dixon – Bratt Elementary School, 22.5 years

Marcia Doerfler – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years

Patricia Drew – Transportation Services, 30 years

Nancy Durre – Workman Middle School, 19 years

Gladys Dykes – Molino Park Elementary School, 30 years

John Dykes – Maintenance Services, 37 years

Eddie Ebbert – George Stone Technical College, 17 years

Nubia Echevarria – Ransom Middle School, 35 years

Lorraine Farish – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 25 years

Romelle Farmer – Warrington Middle School, 12 years

Herman Flintroy – Transportation Services, 8 years

Juanita Forst – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 31 years

Annie Fountain – Ferry Pass Middle School, 15 years

Ginger Fowler – Sherwood Elementary School, 37 years

Rhonda Fowler – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 27 years

James Gallacher – J.M. Tate High School, 27 years

Ruben Gardner – Escambia High School, 13.5 years

Alice Gerold – Exceptional Student Education, 20 years

Alton Dale Gilmore – J.M. Tate High School, 46 years

Patrecia Gipson – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 13 years

Eddie Goings – Warrington Elementary School, 22 years

Edward Goodwin – Maintenance Services, 7 years

Pamela Gowens – District Itinerants, 31 years

Cathy Graves – Beulah Elementary School, 35 years

Joyce Gunn – Northview High School, 30 years

Vernice Hale – Custodial Services, 35 years

Janice Hall – Bellview Middle School, 21 years

Suzanne Hamada – Beulah Middle School, 4 years

Cynthia Hamlett – Bellview Elementary School, 26.5 years

Donna Harper – Escambia Education Association, 36 years

Valerie Hassell – Accounting Operations, 28 years

Jennifer Hedrick – N.B. Cook Elementary School, 17 years

Barbara Hildreth – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years

Joseph Holmes – Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy, 15 years

Barbara Holt – Beulah Elementary School, 19 years

Mamie Hopson – O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 17 years

Derek Hoxworth – Pine Forest High School, 12 years

Jacquelyn Jackson – Title I, 33 years

Linda Jackson – Bratt Elementary School, 33 years

Anne Jacobi – Sherwood Elementary School, 32 years

Michael Jamison – Transportation Services, 21.5 years

Coleen Janovic – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 14.5 years

Anita Johnson – Navy Point Elementary School, 29 years

Beverly Johnson – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 35 years

Brenda Jones – Transportation Services, 29 years

Michael Keyes – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 15 years

Victoria Kilgen – Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years

Bethany Kirkland – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 25 years

Marsha Kivlan – Bellview Elementary School, 34.5 years

Anne Krothe – Escambia High School, 18 years

Debra Lawrence – Warrington Elementary School, 20.5 years

Deborah Layton – Montclair Elementary School, 33 years

Ferrell Leary – Sherwood Elementary School, 28 years

Gary Lincoln – Beulah Middle School, 27 years

Robert Lynch – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 15 years

Colleen Lynch – Ransom Middle School, 20 years

Myra Mackey – Escambia Westgate Center, 35 years

Albert Macnaughton – West Florida High School, 33 years

Martha Martin – Ernest Ward Middle School, 11 years

Rhonda Martin – Ernest Ward Middle School, 30 years

George Mask – Transportation Services, 36 years

Diane Vickie Mathis – Alternative Education, 40 years

Robert Maynard – Information Technology, 12 years

Pamela Mayo – Navy Point Elementary School, 28 years

Elizabeth Mccarver – Continuous Improvement & School Choice, 30 years

Karen Mccluskey – Booker T. Washington High School, 25 years

Doris Mccormick – Transportation Services, 29 years

Lawrence Mcdonald – Northview High School, 14 years

Nell Mcelhaney – Human Resource Services, 30 years

Douglas Mcgirt – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 14 years

Rose Mcmillan – Beulah Elementary School, 30 years

Patrice Mcvey – Beulah Middle School, 35 years

Davene Meehan – Success Academy, 13 years

Anita Meeks – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 19 years

Debra Middleton – Escambia Westgate Center, 44 years

Gregg Miller – Maintenance Services, 18 years

Steven Miller – Booker T. Washington High School, 20 years

Lolita Mitchell – Beulah Middle School, 29 years

Rosie Mitchell – Information Technology, 26.5 years

Grace Mondello – L. D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 18 years

Kimberly Moorhead – Jim Allen Elementary School, 7.5 years

Pamela Mullen – Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 30 years

Guy Mullendore – Payroll & Benefits Accounting, 23 years

Teresa Murphy – Beulah Elementary School, 19 years

Maria Murphy – Inventory Systems, 5.5 years

Mary Nash – Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 14 years

Tom Nelson – Warrington Middle School, 13.5 years

Anthony Noles – Facilities Planning, 12 years

Pamela O’Rear – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 30 years

Teresa Pace – Ferry Pass Middle School, 28 years

Virkeisha Palmer – Ernest Ward Middle School, 15 years

Debra Parkerson – Sherwood Elementary School, 28 years

Cheryl Peach – Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 26.5 years

Edward Penniman – Escambia Westgate, 35 years

Thomas Pennington – Pensacola High School, 12 years

Deborah Peterson – L.D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 31 years

Sandra Peterson – Sherwood Elementary School, 20 years

Mary Pettway – Bellview Middle School, 30 years

Lamoin Phelps – Transportation Services, 14 years

Jerry Pollard – Pine Forest High School, 42 years

Patrice Porterfield – West Pensacola Elementary, 35 years

Wonder Purifoy – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 23 years

Janet Reithmiller – Continuous Improvement & School Choice, 15 years

Susan Richter – J.M. Tate High School, 8 years

Susan Rigby – Alternative Education, 20 years

Ester Robinson – Molino Park Elementary School, 15 years

Shirley Robinson – Cordova Park Elementary School, 35 years

Wanda Robinson – Exceptional Student Education, 26.5 years

Carla Ross – Booker T. Washington High School, 35 years

Theresa Russell – Exceptional Student Education, 25 years

Gerald Russo – George Stone Technical College, 14 years

Mary Samaras – Cordova Park Elementary School, 35 years

Christine Sanjurjo – Transportation Services, 17.5 years

Cathy Sargent – Ferry Pass Elementary School, 16 years

Joyce Saucer – Transportation Services, 15.5 years

Brenda Savage – Ferry Pass Middle School, 9 years

Anthony Savell – Inventory Systems, 12 years

Jimmy Alan Scott – Human Resource Services, 40 years

Sabine Seher – Exceptional Student Education, 33.5 years

Kathryn Shealy – West Pensacola Elementary School, 30 years

Elaine Shores – J.M. Tate High School, 35 years

Susan Simmons – Ferry Pass Middle School, 15 years

Theresa Simmons – Bellview Middle School, 28 years

Steven Skaggs – Transportation Services, 7.5 years

Zondra Sloan – West Pensacola Elementary School, 18 years

Susan Smart – Pensacola High School, 18 years

Andrea Smith – Booker T. Washington High School, 30 years

Clarence Smith – Sherwood Elementary, 37 years

Alex Snyder – Molino Park Elementary, 35 years

Janet Spencer – Bellview Elementary School, 21 years

Scott Stetson – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 41 years

Gail Symington – Navy Point Elementary School, 2 years

Jim Taylor – Student Services, 42.5 years

Michelle Taylor – Workforce Education, 35 years

Lana Teague – Jim Allen Elementary School, 32 years

Martha Thompson – Escambia High School, 30 years

Janice Thorsen – Transportation Services, 22 years

Betty Timms – Exceptional Student Education, 27 years

Corean Turner – Pensacola High School, 20 years

Michael Vann – Escambia High School, 30 years

Mary Vigue – Scenic Heights Elementary School, 26 years

Tamela Viveiros – Kingsfield Elementary School, 31 years

Deborah Waddington – Oakcrest Elementary School, 31 years

Lisa Wagner – Blue Angels Elementary School, 22 years

Albert Ward – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 37.5 years

Jay Watts – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 35 years

Lillian Welch – Longleaf Elementary School, 31 years

Theresa West – Transportation Services, 16 years

Christine Wheeler – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 37 years

Ben Whetstone – Bellview Middle School, 24 years

Charles White – Escambia High School, 13 years

Lisa White – Transportation Services, 15.5 years

Suzanne Whitfield – George Stone Technical College, 12.5 years

Deamper Wiggins – Ferry Pass Middle School, 31 years

Ann Williams – Transportation Services, 34 years

Pamela Willis – J.M. Tate High School, 18 years