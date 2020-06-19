Escambia School District Honors 210 Retirees With Over 5,100 Combined Years Of Service
June 19, 2020
The Escambia County School District recently held a virtual retirement ceremony.
Assistant Superintendent Norm Ross read the names of 210 teachers and staff members that are retiring after a combined 5,117.5 years of service.
The retiree that served the longest amongst the group is Tate High School Athletic Director Dale Gilmore (pictured) who retired after 46 years in education, with over 30 of those years at Tate. He was named Tate High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2018-2019.
In alphabetical order, the Escambia County School District retirees honored are:
Donna Adkison – L.D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 32.5 years
Sandra Ames – Ransom Middle School, 40 years
Vickey Armstrong – Transportation Services, 26 years
Charles Ronnie Arnold – Global Learning Academy, 35 years
Joanne Baerresen – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 34 years
Dewey Barker – Inventory Systems, 31 years
Charles Barnett – Success Academy, 17 years
Karen Beane – Transportation Services, 18 years
Guy Beard – Pensacola High School, 34 years
Wanda Bell – FDLRS, 11 years
Connie Bivins – Oakcrest Elementary School, 17 years
Darryl Blackmon – Longleaf Elementary School, 31 years
Bruce Boland – Maintenance Services, 30.5 years
Deborah Broughton – Transportation Services, 6 years
Raynee Bouillion – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 30 years
Teri Brady – Jim Allen Elementary School, 30 years
Sarah Braswell – Transportation Services, 35 years
Jennifer Brazwell – Beulah Elementary School, 12.5 years
Willie Bright – Transportation Services, 6 years
Marilyn Broadnax – Escambia Westgate Center, 17 years
Annie Brown – Transportation Services, 8 years
Glen Brown – Transportation Services, 9 years
Keitha Brown – Escambia High School, 35 years
Mary Paulette Brown – Bellview Elementary School, 22 years
Stephanie Burke – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 15 years
Gayle Burkhardt – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 30 years
Charles Perry Byars – Northview High School, 34 years
Sherry Cagle – Transportation Services, 16 years
Jennifer Campbell – Pine Forest High School, 12 years
Colleen Carbone – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 19 years
Gerald Carroll – Maintenance Services, 30 years
Mary Carstarphen – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 14 years
Debra Caruthers – Escambia Westgate Center, 31 years
Beverly Chandler – Warrington Middle School, 35 years
Laura Chavers – Ernest Ward Elementary School, 13 years
Grace Childers – Transportation Services, 35 years
Robert Childers – George Stone Technical College, 39 years
Charles Clark – Pensacola High School, 2 years
Floyd Clausell – Maintenance Services, 35 years
Charlie Code – Northview High School, 12.5 years
Susan Cole – Exceptional Student Education, 30 years
Timothy Collinsworth – Transportation Services, 9.5 years
Cheryl Colvin – Transportation Services, 27.5 years
Vicki Cook – Northview High School, 21 years
Fran Cook – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 24 years
Rose Coon – Cordova Park Elementary School, 20 years
Steven Coon – Transportation Services, 12 years
Ann Copenhaver – Professional Learning, 35 years
David Cox – Itinerant Physical Education, 27 years
Sharon Craney – N.B. Cook Elementary School, 30 years
Mary Dale – Montclair Elementary School, 30 years
Cindy Davison – Purchasing & Business Services, 30 years
Vernell Dixon – Bratt Elementary School, 22.5 years
Marcia Doerfler – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years
Patricia Drew – Transportation Services, 30 years
Nancy Durre – Workman Middle School, 19 years
Gladys Dykes – Molino Park Elementary School, 30 years
John Dykes – Maintenance Services, 37 years
Eddie Ebbert – George Stone Technical College, 17 years
Nubia Echevarria – Ransom Middle School, 35 years
Lorraine Farish – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 25 years
Romelle Farmer – Warrington Middle School, 12 years
Herman Flintroy – Transportation Services, 8 years
Juanita Forst – A.K. Suter Elementary School, 31 years
Annie Fountain – Ferry Pass Middle School, 15 years
Ginger Fowler – Sherwood Elementary School, 37 years
Rhonda Fowler – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 27 years
James Gallacher – J.M. Tate High School, 27 years
Ruben Gardner – Escambia High School, 13.5 years
Alice Gerold – Exceptional Student Education, 20 years
Alton Dale Gilmore – J.M. Tate High School, 46 years
Patrecia Gipson – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 13 years
Eddie Goings – Warrington Elementary School, 22 years
Edward Goodwin – Maintenance Services, 7 years
Pamela Gowens – District Itinerants, 31 years
Cathy Graves – Beulah Elementary School, 35 years
Joyce Gunn – Northview High School, 30 years
Vernice Hale – Custodial Services, 35 years
Janice Hall – Bellview Middle School, 21 years
Suzanne Hamada – Beulah Middle School, 4 years
Cynthia Hamlett – Bellview Elementary School, 26.5 years
Donna Harper – Escambia Education Association, 36 years
Valerie Hassell – Accounting Operations, 28 years
Jennifer Hedrick – N.B. Cook Elementary School, 17 years
Barbara Hildreth – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years
Joseph Holmes – Jacqueline Harris Preparatory Academy, 15 years
Barbara Holt – Beulah Elementary School, 19 years
Mamie Hopson – O.J. Semmes Elementary School, 17 years
Derek Hoxworth – Pine Forest High School, 12 years
Jacquelyn Jackson – Title I, 33 years
Linda Jackson – Bratt Elementary School, 33 years
Anne Jacobi – Sherwood Elementary School, 32 years
Michael Jamison – Transportation Services, 21.5 years
Coleen Janovic – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 14.5 years
Anita Johnson – Navy Point Elementary School, 29 years
Beverly Johnson – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 35 years
Brenda Jones – Transportation Services, 29 years
Michael Keyes – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 15 years
Victoria Kilgen – Lipscomb Elementary School, 30 years
Bethany Kirkland – Hellen Caro Elementary School, 25 years
Marsha Kivlan – Bellview Elementary School, 34.5 years
Anne Krothe – Escambia High School, 18 years
Debra Lawrence – Warrington Elementary School, 20.5 years
Deborah Layton – Montclair Elementary School, 33 years
Ferrell Leary – Sherwood Elementary School, 28 years
Gary Lincoln – Beulah Middle School, 27 years
Robert Lynch – Jim C. Bailey Middle School, 15 years
Colleen Lynch – Ransom Middle School, 20 years
Myra Mackey – Escambia Westgate Center, 35 years
Albert Macnaughton – West Florida High School, 33 years
Martha Martin – Ernest Ward Middle School, 11 years
Rhonda Martin – Ernest Ward Middle School, 30 years
George Mask – Transportation Services, 36 years
Diane Vickie Mathis – Alternative Education, 40 years
Robert Maynard – Information Technology, 12 years
Pamela Mayo – Navy Point Elementary School, 28 years
Elizabeth Mccarver – Continuous Improvement & School Choice, 30 years
Karen Mccluskey – Booker T. Washington High School, 25 years
Doris Mccormick – Transportation Services, 29 years
Lawrence Mcdonald – Northview High School, 14 years
Nell Mcelhaney – Human Resource Services, 30 years
Douglas Mcgirt – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 14 years
Rose Mcmillan – Beulah Elementary School, 30 years
Patrice Mcvey – Beulah Middle School, 35 years
Davene Meehan – Success Academy, 13 years
Anita Meeks – C.A. Weis Elementary School, 19 years
Debra Middleton – Escambia Westgate Center, 44 years
Gregg Miller – Maintenance Services, 18 years
Steven Miller – Booker T. Washington High School, 20 years
Lolita Mitchell – Beulah Middle School, 29 years
Rosie Mitchell – Information Technology, 26.5 years
Grace Mondello – L. D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 18 years
Kimberly Moorhead – Jim Allen Elementary School, 7.5 years
Pamela Mullen – Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 30 years
Guy Mullendore – Payroll & Benefits Accounting, 23 years
Teresa Murphy – Beulah Elementary School, 19 years
Maria Murphy – Inventory Systems, 5.5 years
Mary Nash – Pleasant Grove Elementary School, 14 years
Tom Nelson – Warrington Middle School, 13.5 years
Anthony Noles – Facilities Planning, 12 years
Pamela O’Rear – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 30 years
Teresa Pace – Ferry Pass Middle School, 28 years
Virkeisha Palmer – Ernest Ward Middle School, 15 years
Debra Parkerson – Sherwood Elementary School, 28 years
Cheryl Peach – Myrtle Grove Elementary School, 26.5 years
Edward Penniman – Escambia Westgate, 35 years
Thomas Pennington – Pensacola High School, 12 years
Deborah Peterson – L.D. Mcarthur Elementary School, 31 years
Sandra Peterson – Sherwood Elementary School, 20 years
Mary Pettway – Bellview Middle School, 30 years
Lamoin Phelps – Transportation Services, 14 years
Jerry Pollard – Pine Forest High School, 42 years
Patrice Porterfield – West Pensacola Elementary, 35 years
Wonder Purifoy – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 23 years
Janet Reithmiller – Continuous Improvement & School Choice, 15 years
Susan Richter – J.M. Tate High School, 8 years
Susan Rigby – Alternative Education, 20 years
Ester Robinson – Molino Park Elementary School, 15 years
Shirley Robinson – Cordova Park Elementary School, 35 years
Wanda Robinson – Exceptional Student Education, 26.5 years
Carla Ross – Booker T. Washington High School, 35 years
Theresa Russell – Exceptional Student Education, 25 years
Gerald Russo – George Stone Technical College, 14 years
Mary Samaras – Cordova Park Elementary School, 35 years
Christine Sanjurjo – Transportation Services, 17.5 years
Cathy Sargent – Ferry Pass Elementary School, 16 years
Joyce Saucer – Transportation Services, 15.5 years
Brenda Savage – Ferry Pass Middle School, 9 years
Anthony Savell – Inventory Systems, 12 years
Jimmy Alan Scott – Human Resource Services, 40 years
Sabine Seher – Exceptional Student Education, 33.5 years
Kathryn Shealy – West Pensacola Elementary School, 30 years
Elaine Shores – J.M. Tate High School, 35 years
Susan Simmons – Ferry Pass Middle School, 15 years
Theresa Simmons – Bellview Middle School, 28 years
Steven Skaggs – Transportation Services, 7.5 years
Zondra Sloan – West Pensacola Elementary School, 18 years
Susan Smart – Pensacola High School, 18 years
Andrea Smith – Booker T. Washington High School, 30 years
Clarence Smith – Sherwood Elementary, 37 years
Alex Snyder – Molino Park Elementary, 35 years
Janet Spencer – Bellview Elementary School, 21 years
Scott Stetson – Reinhardt Holm Elementary School, 41 years
Gail Symington – Navy Point Elementary School, 2 years
Jim Taylor – Student Services, 42.5 years
Michelle Taylor – Workforce Education, 35 years
Lana Teague – Jim Allen Elementary School, 32 years
Martha Thompson – Escambia High School, 30 years
Janice Thorsen – Transportation Services, 22 years
Betty Timms – Exceptional Student Education, 27 years
Corean Turner – Pensacola High School, 20 years
Michael Vann – Escambia High School, 30 years
Mary Vigue – Scenic Heights Elementary School, 26 years
Tamela Viveiros – Kingsfield Elementary School, 31 years
Deborah Waddington – Oakcrest Elementary School, 31 years
Lisa Wagner – Blue Angels Elementary School, 22 years
Albert Ward – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 37.5 years
Jay Watts – Pine Meadow Elementary School, 35 years
Lillian Welch – Longleaf Elementary School, 31 years
Theresa West – Transportation Services, 16 years
Christine Wheeler – R.C. Lipscomb Elementary School, 37 years
Ben Whetstone – Bellview Middle School, 24 years
Charles White – Escambia High School, 13 years
Lisa White – Transportation Services, 15.5 years
Suzanne Whitfield – George Stone Technical College, 12.5 years
Deamper Wiggins – Ferry Pass Middle School, 31 years
Ann Williams – Transportation Services, 34 years
Pamela Willis – J.M. Tate High School, 18 years
Comments