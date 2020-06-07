Escambia Courts Resume In Person Hearings This Week; Civil Cases Reset (With Schedule)

The First Judicial Circuit has set staggered hearing times for plea day this week and has reset small claim hearings.

The courts are moving to resume certain limited in-person hearings, appearance times will be staggered to allow for proper social distancing. Out-of-custody individuals with county court criminal hearings scheduled before Judge Kerra Smith (Division 2) on Tuesday, June 9 in Escambia County at the M.C. Blanchard Building should report according to the following schedule:

Those with scheduled hearings should report to the courthouse at least 15 minutes prior to their hearing times to allow for adequate screening. All persons entering the courthouse will undergo a temperature check and will be asked COVID-19 screening questions. A face covering is required at all times while in the court facility.

Small Claims Pre-Trial Conferences set for Wednesday, June 10 Have Been Reset

All small claims cases in Escambia County are presently being conducted by video conference or teleconference. Those persons with a small claims pre-trial conference previously scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, should not appear in person at the M.C. Blanchard Building. The parties have been sent a reset summons with information regarding appearing by Zoom. For questions regarding new dates, call (850) 595-4173 or (850) 595-4424.

File photo.