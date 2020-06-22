Escambia County Graduations Are This Week At The Bay Center. Here’s The Schedule.

Graduations are this week for schools in Escambia County.

The graduation schedule is below. Doors will open one hour before ceremony time.

Monday, June 22, 2020

9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone at Pensacola High School

4:00 p.m. Escambia High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

9:00 a.m. West Florida High School at Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School at Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Tate High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School at Pensacola Bay Center

2:00 p.m. Northview High School at Pensacola Bay Center

7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School at Pensacola Bay Center

Important safety measures will be added to these graduation ceremonies from those held in the past. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the following information was provided by the Escambia County School District: