Escambia County Graduations Are This Week At The Bay Center. Here’s The Schedule.
June 22, 2020
Graduations are this week for schools in Escambia County.
The graduation schedule is below. Doors will open one hour before ceremony time.
Monday, June 22, 2020
- 9:30 a.m. Escambia Virtual School & George Stone at Pensacola High School
- 4:00 p.m. Escambia High School at Pensacola Bay Center
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
- 9:00 a.m. West Florida High School at Pensacola Bay Center
- 2:00 p.m. Pine Forest High School at Pensacola Bay Center
- 7:00 p.m. Tate High School at Pensacola Bay Center
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
- 9:00 a.m. Pensacola High School at Pensacola Bay Center
- 2:00 p.m. Northview High School at Pensacola Bay Center
- 7:00 p.m. Booker T. Washington High School at Pensacola Bay Center
Important safety measures will be added to these graduation ceremonies from those held in the past. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the following information was provided by the Escambia County School District:
- Participation in graduation ceremonies is voluntary
- Face masks are encouraged
- Bags of any kind (tote bags, backpacks, etc.) are discouraged.
- All cameras are allowed, but no tripods or large camera bags.
- Seating is general admission, with six (6) tickets provided to each graduating student and distributed by their school
- Absolutely no replacement of lost tickets
- Graduation times have been scheduled to allow the Pensacola Bay Center to be sanitized after each ceremony
- No congregating after graduation ceremonies; graduates and families should go directly to their vehicles and exit the property promptly
- Graduates will be allowed to keep their cap and gown, and return these items to schools at a later date. This allows families to celebrate and take pictures with their graduates
- Graduates and guests will maintain social distancing while in the Pensacola Bay Center
- Anyone who has recently traveled outside of the country, had a fever within the last 14 days, or in contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive will be asked not to attend.
- All graduations will be live streamed for the general public for family members and friends who cannot attend, or to watch at a later time.
