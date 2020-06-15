Escambia County, Alabama, Tops 100 Positive COVID-19 Cases

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, has passed 100.

The latest data from the Alabama Department of Public health shows 102 positive cases across the county, with 36 of those reported in the last two weeks. There have been three deaths.

A total of 1,596 people have been tested in the county, for a positive rate of about 6.4% – lower than the state positive rate of 8.5% with 25,235 positives out of 297,075 tests.

A majority of the positive cases in Escambia County, Alabama, were tested at Atmore Community Hospital, which has reported 62 confirmed cases out of 586 tests – a positive rate of 10.6%.

