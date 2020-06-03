ECUA Ending COVID-19 Relief Plan, Resuming Non-Pay Disconnects

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority suspended disconnections to lend a helping hand to families experiencing financial hardships. In less than two weeks, ECUA will return to cutting off water service for non-payers.

On March 16, the ECUA board suspended their overdue account policy, but ECUA is only able to legally extend this courtesy for 90 days. The suspension on water disconnects due to non-payment and delinquent accounts will end on June 15.

“We encourage anyone with an ongoing hardship to contact us about their account and discuss setting up a payment plan,” said Nathalie Bowers, ECUA public information officer.

To establish a payment plan or inquire about an account, call ECUA customer service at (850) 476-0480.