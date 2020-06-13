Convicted Escambia Sex Offender Arrested On New Federal Child Porn Charges

A registered sex offender from Escambia County was arrested Friday on new federal charges related to the distribution, receipt, and possession of child pornography.

Steven J. McLendon, 36, is a registered sex offender in the state of Florida stemming from prior convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor and child pornography in 2007. Lawrence Keefe, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charges today after McLendon made his initial appearance in federal court in Pensacola.

The allegations against McLendon stem from a months long investigation by the FloridaDepartment of Law Enforcement in Pensacola. The charges allege that from February through June, McLendon was utilizing peer to peer software to distribute and receive child pornography in Pensacola. Upon the execution of a search warrant at his residence in Pensacola this week, law enforcement is alleged to have seized multiple pieces of digital evidence containing child pornography. This includes a device McLendon is alleged to have attempted to hide in his refrigerator.

McLendon, because of his prior convictions, faces the following enhanced penalties if convicted:

Distribution of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of 40 years in prison;

Receipt of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum of 40 years in prison;

Possession of Child Pornography – A mandatory minimum of 10 years up to a maximum of 20 years in prison; and

Forfeiture of his all the electronics used to commit the offenses.

“Protecting the children of our community against those who would do them harm is a difficult and serious task. My office is grateful to the men and women of law enforcement who work tirelessly to rescue children from online sexual exploitation,” Keefe said.

“FDLE’s Cyber Squad began this investigation in March and found child pornography involving young children being victimized,” said FDLE Special Agent in Charge Jack Massey. “McLendon is already on Florida’s Sex Offender Registry and I appreciate the hard work and dedication of our cyber squad agents.”

The case was investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the North Florida Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David L. Goldberg.