Child Poverty: North Escambia Has One Of The Worst Zip Codes, And The Best, In Escambia County.

June 23, 2020

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative is working toward reducing the number of children in poverty in the state to less than 10% by 2030.

According to the group, 21.3% of children in Florida, including 22.3% of those under 18 in Escambia County, live below the federal poverty guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the North Escambia area zip codes north of I-10, there is a wide range of poverty levels, from the lowest in the county to one of the highest.

The 32568 McDavid/Walnut Hill zip code has just over one-third (34.5%) of all children under 18 living in poverty. In fact, it’s the third highest poverty rate in Escambia County, behind the 32501 zip code at 47.7% and 32505 at 37.6%.

In contrast, at 5.4% the 32533 Cantonment zip code had the lowest percentage of children living in poverty in Escambia County.

Click the map above to see the child poverty rate by zip code in Escambia County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 