Child Poverty: North Escambia Has One Of The Worst Zip Codes, And The Best, In Escambia County.

The Florida Chamber Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative is working toward reducing the number of children in poverty in the state to less than 10% by 2030.

According to the group, 21.3% of children in Florida, including 22.3% of those under 18 in Escambia County, live below the federal poverty guidelines issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In the North Escambia area zip codes north of I-10, there is a wide range of poverty levels, from the lowest in the county to one of the highest.

The 32568 McDavid/Walnut Hill zip code has just over one-third (34.5%) of all children under 18 living in poverty. In fact, it’s the third highest poverty rate in Escambia County, behind the 32501 zip code at 47.7% and 32505 at 37.6%.

In contrast, at 5.4% the 32533 Cantonment zip code had the lowest percentage of children living in poverty in Escambia County.

Click the map above to see the child poverty rate by zip code in Escambia County.