CareerSource Escarosa Names New CEO

Narcus L. McBride, PhD has been name the new CEO of CareerSource Escarosa.

“Many years ago, I had an opportunity to work with families who faced an array of problems largely due to socioeconomic variables,” McBride said. “It was during that time when I developed a passion for helping

others develop further, earn a livable wage, and live their best life. I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses in Northwest Florida.”

McBride is joining CareerSource Escarosa with a diverse background in the non-profit sector, most recently serving as the director of education and training for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, a $38

million non-profit agency that operates workforce development and career centers for individuals across 50 counties in Georgia and Alabama. Previously, he served as the vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.

He will assume full leadership of CareerSource Escarosa on June 29.

McBride is replacing the retiring Sheryl Rehberg, who joined CareerSource Escarosa in 2017.