CareerSource Escarosa Names New CEO
June 11, 2020
Narcus L. McBride, PhD has been name the new CEO of CareerSource Escarosa.
“Many years ago, I had an opportunity to work with families who faced an array of problems largely due to socioeconomic variables,” McBride said. “It was during that time when I developed a passion for helping
others develop further, earn a livable wage, and live their best life. I am honored and thankful for the opportunity to serve the residents and businesses in Northwest Florida.”
McBride is joining CareerSource Escarosa with a diverse background in the non-profit sector, most recently serving as the director of education and training for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers, a $38
million non-profit agency that operates workforce development and career centers for individuals across 50 counties in Georgia and Alabama. Previously, he served as the vice president of operations for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley.
He will assume full leadership of CareerSource Escarosa on June 29.
McBride is replacing the retiring Sheryl Rehberg, who joined CareerSource Escarosa in 2017.
Comments