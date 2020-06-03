Cantonment Man Facing Felony Drug Charges, Resisting Arrest After Traffic Stop

June 3, 2020

A Cantonment is facing multiple felony charges after a traffic stop.

Justin Michael Odom, 26, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, concealing evidence, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. He was released on a $8,000 bond.

An Escambia County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that did not make a complete stop at a stop sign on Luis Street and Muscogee Road. An ECSO K-9 alert on the passenger side of the vehicle where Odom had been sitting. As deputy searched Odom and attempted to place him handcuffs, he pushed away and tried unsuccessfully to run away, according to an arrest report.

Deputies located a “cylindrical tube” on the ground near Odom that contained marijuana, three small bags of methamphetamine and Alprazolam, according to the report.

The driver of the vehicle was ticketed for running a stop sign.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 