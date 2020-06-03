Bars And Movie Theaters Can Open; New Rules For Stores And Gyms Effective Friday In Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a Phase 2 reopening of Florida that beings Friday, including new rules for bars, movie theaters, gyms and stores.

Bars and pubs can operate at 50% capacity inside and full capacity outside with appropriate social distancing, DeSantis said Wednesday morning. Patrons can only be served if they are seated; they can’t be standing or walking around. Restaurants can now offer bar seating with appropriate social distancing.

Movie theaters can operate at 50% capacity, while gyms and stores can return to full capacity.

Gatherings can now be up to 50 people.