Alert Issued For Missing And Endangered Man, 81, From Atmore

A Missing and Endangered Person Alert has been issued for an Atmore man by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The Atmore Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Verbin L. Kemp, an 81-year old black male that may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement.

He was last seen about 5:10 p.m. Sunday wearing blue jeans, an orange shirt, a black heavy jacket with orange lining and brown boots in the area of Jack Springs Road in Atmore. He may be traveling in a green 2002 Ford Ranger Alabama tag 30CA358.

His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

He 5-foot, 10-inches tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and is bald.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Verbin L. Kemp, contact the Atmore Police Department at (251) 368-9141 or call 911.

Pictured: Verbin Kemp. Photo below is the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency; the photo above was provide to NorthEscambia.com by family.