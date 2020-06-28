A Chance Of Scattered Sunday Showers And Storms, But Not Everyone Will See Rain

June 28, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: Saturday’s North Escambia sunset. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 