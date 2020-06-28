A Chance Of Scattered Sunday Showers And Storms, But Not Everyone Will See Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 88. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Independence Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Pictured: Saturday’s North Escambia sunset. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.