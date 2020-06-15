15 People Injured In Pace 10-Vehicle Wreck; Driver Dies After Crashing At Saufley Field Gate; Three Injured In Highway 29 Wreck

June 19, 2020

Fifteen people were injured in an 10 vehicle crash in Pace, and a driver died after crashing into a barrier at Saufley Field.

Pace Crash

The Florida Highway Patrol said a commercial tree trimming boom truck was traveling west of Highway 90 approaching Floridatown Road when the driver failed to slow as he approached traffic stopped at a signal.

The driver of a motorcycle saw the truck approaching and attempted to dismount the motorcycle to avoid injury, causing the truck to hit the left side of the motorcycle before striking the rear of a SUV. The truck then began to rotate into other vehicles, overturning on top of a pickup truck.

There were 15 people injured in the pileup, but all of the injuries were minor. They ranged in age from five to 68.

Saufley Field Crash

A 20-year old man failed to stop his vehicle for unknown reasons at the front gate checkpoint at NAS Saufley Field about 10:25 p.m. Thursday. His vehicle struck a barrier and overturned.

FHP said the man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries.

Highway 29, Detroit Boulevard

Three people were injured in a wreck Friday morning on Highway 29 at Detroit Boulevard.

At least one person was extricated from a vehicle after the three-vehicle crash just before 7 a.m. All three were transported to area hospitals, two of them under trauma alerts.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

Pictured top: Part of a 10 vehicle pileup in Pace Thursday afternoon that injured 15 people. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

