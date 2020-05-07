Woman Struck By Vehicle In Bratt

An adult female was injured when she was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Bratt.

It happened about 6 p.m. at a private residence on Toler Road, a dirt road off North Highway 99. She was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS; an update on her condition was not available.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.