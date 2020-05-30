Woman Charged With Manslaughter For Wreck That Killed One, Injured Century Man

May 30, 2020

A Pensacola woman has been charged with vehicular homicide  for a January 30 wreck that claimed one life and seriously injured a Century man.

Ava Stoudemire, 36, was charged this week with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving and a probation violation.

Tyrone Deonta Wilkins, 27, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was a backseat passenger in a Toyota van driven Stoudemire.

Front seat passenger 34-year old Gregory Matthews of Century was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in critical condition after the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Stoudemire was under the influence when she attempted to turn onto Marcus Pointe Boulevard but failed to negotiate the turn and collided with a semi-truck before rotating into a box truck, both of which were traveling south on North W Street.

Written by William Reynolds 

 