Woman Airlifted To The Hospital After Dirt Road Rollover Crash

May 4, 2020

A woman was seriously injured in a rollover crash on a remote dirt road Monday morning.

The woman was northbound on Pineville Road about three mile south of Nokomis Road in extreme northwestern Escambia County. She lost control, hit an embankment and overturned with her Jeep coming to rest on its side in the roadway.

She was airlifted to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS also responded to crash just before 10 a.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 