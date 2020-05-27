Walnut Hill Man Charged With Aggravated Assault Of Stepfather In Road Road Incident

A Walnut Hill man has been charged with attempting to run into his stepfather in a road rage incident in North Escambia.

Andrew Corey Fanning, 28, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fanning allegedly tried to run head-on into a Kia Rio driven by his stepfather and his stepfather’s wife on Lambert Bridge Road. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he then turned around and chased him down Highway 164 and continued his actions as they headed south on Highway 29. The stepfather told deputies that Fanning swerved into his lane and he followed within inches of his bumper, putting him in fear for his life, according to an arrest report.

A woman in the truck with Fanning told deputies that he drove into his stepfather’s lane at a high rate of speed and swerved just inches away from a head-on collision before starting to chase him down Lambert Bridge Road, the report states.

The arrest report states Fanning told deputies that at no time did he try to strike his stepfather’s care, but he admitted he did follow him.

Fanning was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,000 bond.