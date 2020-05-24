Two Injured In Kingsfield Road Crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday evening in Gonzalez.

A female was trapped in her van for about 45 minutes as Escambia Fire Rescue firefighters worked to extricate her from the crash on East Kingsfield Road at Pauline Street. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to an area hospital as a trauma alert. A male in a pickup truck was also taken to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.