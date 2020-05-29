Two Facing Charges After Failed Drug, Phone Drop Over Century Prison Fence

Two people are facing charges after a failed attempt to deliver drugs and phones over the fence to an inmate at Century Correctional Institution.

Robert Perry Hunt-Wilson, age 31 of Inverness, Florida, and Stephanie Norrell Clayborn, age 33 of Hernando, FL, were charged with felony possession of of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the 600 block of Elsie Davis. They located a silver Nissan with Hunt-Wilson getting out of the driver’s seat. He told deputies that he and Clayborn had been walking a trail, and she walked off when they returned.

Inside the car, deputies found two large bundles wrapped in black electrical tape in the floorboard. Inside the first bundle, deputies found what appeared to be a bag of marijuana and five cell phone. Inside the second bundle, they found four phones, a pack of Newport cigarettes and ear buds. There were several clear plastic baggies in the glove compartment, and a smoking pipe and a bag of marijuana in the center console. Deputies also found a pair of night vision goggles in the backseat.

Hunt- Wilson told deputies he was along for the ride with Clayborn in an attempt to make $400 for delivering the bundles. He said he overheard Clayborn on the phone with a Century Correctional Institution inmate named “Bud” about dropping off the phones.

After being located in the woods, Clayborn told deputies they drove from south Florida do make a drop at the Century prison for inmate “Bud Thorn”. She said Hunt-Wilson attempted the drop by got scared when he heard a guard say he was about to do a perimeter check. She said the drop would have involved throwing the two bundles over the fence at a predetermined location.

Both had outstanding warrants in other states that would not extradite them from Florida.

Hunt-Wilson remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $5,500 and Clayborn was jailed with bond set at $6,000.