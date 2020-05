Tragic Four-Wheeler Accident Claims Life Of Young Boy In Flomaton

A tragic four-wheeler accident claimed the life of a young boy Thursday evening in Flomaton.

The four-wheeler reportedly overturned into pond. The 6-year old boy was airlifted to a Pensacola hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Additional details have not been released as the investigation continues.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.