Top High School Athletes Recognized At Virtual Senior Scholar Banquet

Pensacola Sports recently presented 36 awards and over $100,000 in scholarships at their annual Senior Scholar Athlete Banquet, which was held virtually this year.

Kaylie Herring from Gulf Breeze and Nicholas Dimitroff from Catholic High, won the overall female and male scholarships, respectively. The Pensacola Sports Foundation awarded these two individuals each with a $4,000 scholarship. Other awardees were Amanda Langston from Pensacola High and John Pinette from Pine Forest High (Whataburger Books Scholarship), Mia Goodwin from Pace and John Middleton from Catholic High (Super Star Multi-Sport Scholarship), Britton Landrum from Gulf Breeze and Peter Mougey from Catholic (Dr. Alec Kessler Memorial Scholarship), and Skylar Grant from West Florida Tech and Christopher Page from West Florida Tech (UWF Scholarship).

Additionally, Pensacola State College awarded 24 individual sport winners with a scholarship.

The individual sport winners are:

Baseball – Joshua Majors, Jay

Girls Basketball – Janelle Jones, Washington

Boys Basketball – Stephen English, Milton

Cheerleading – Bailey Carter, Tate

Boys Cross Country – Christian Ottley, Pace

Girls Cross Country – Kylie Thomas, Pace

Football – Marlon Courtney, Navarre

Girls Golf – Alexis Grove, Navarre

Boys Golf – Clayton Dobry, Gulf Breeze

Girls Lacrosse – Clarke Haas, Gulf Breeze

Boys Lacrosse – John McDowell, Catholic

Girls Soccer – Kaylee Hodges, Milton

Boys Soccer – Cristian Garcia-Vazquez, Washington

Softball – Allison Gutierrez, Navarre

Girls Swimming – Genna Hoitt, Pensacola

Boys Swimming – James Tracey, Pace

Girls Tennis – Sadie Goyins, Catholic

Boys Tennis – Charles McCullar, Pensacola

Girls Track – Cyla Byrd, Pace

Boys Track – Phillip Gindl, West Florida

Volleyball – Chayton Willis, West Florida

Girls Weightlifting – Diona Murphy, Washington

Boys Weightlifting – Robert Stephens, Navarre

Wrestling – Wyatt Sise, Gulf Breeze

Schools in both Escambia and Santa Rosa nominate their senior athletes for each sport and submit the paperwork to Pensacola Sports. A selection committee made of educators, community leaders, and Pensacola Sports board members reviews the anonymous applications and select the best person’s credentials for each sport. Those are the individual sport winners. Then they select the overall male and female winners from the individual sport winners.

Pictured: Tate High School’s Bailey Carter was the girls cheerleading winner at the Pensacola Sports Senior Scholar Athlete Banquet. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.