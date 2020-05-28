Top High School Athletes Recognized At Virtual Senior Scholar Banquet
May 28, 2020
Pensacola Sports recently presented 36 awards and over $100,000 in scholarships at their annual Senior Scholar Athlete Banquet, which was held virtually this year.
Kaylie Herring from Gulf Breeze and Nicholas Dimitroff from Catholic High, won the overall female and male scholarships, respectively. The Pensacola Sports Foundation awarded these two individuals each with a $4,000 scholarship. Other awardees were Amanda Langston from Pensacola High and John Pinette from Pine Forest High (Whataburger Books Scholarship), Mia Goodwin from Pace and John Middleton from Catholic High (Super Star Multi-Sport Scholarship), Britton Landrum from Gulf Breeze and Peter Mougey from Catholic (Dr. Alec Kessler Memorial Scholarship), and Skylar Grant from West Florida Tech and Christopher Page from West Florida Tech (UWF Scholarship).
Additionally, Pensacola State College awarded 24 individual sport winners with a scholarship.
The individual sport winners are:
Baseball – Joshua Majors, Jay
Girls Basketball – Janelle Jones, Washington
Boys Basketball – Stephen English, Milton
Cheerleading – Bailey Carter, Tate
Boys Cross Country – Christian Ottley, Pace
Girls Cross Country – Kylie Thomas, Pace
Football – Marlon Courtney, Navarre
Girls Golf – Alexis Grove, Navarre
Boys Golf – Clayton Dobry, Gulf Breeze
Girls Lacrosse – Clarke Haas, Gulf Breeze
Boys Lacrosse – John McDowell, Catholic
Girls Soccer – Kaylee Hodges, Milton
Boys Soccer – Cristian Garcia-Vazquez, Washington
Softball – Allison Gutierrez, Navarre
Girls Swimming – Genna Hoitt, Pensacola
Boys Swimming – James Tracey, Pace
Girls Tennis – Sadie Goyins, Catholic
Boys Tennis – Charles McCullar, Pensacola
Girls Track – Cyla Byrd, Pace
Boys Track – Phillip Gindl, West Florida
Volleyball – Chayton Willis, West Florida
Girls Weightlifting – Diona Murphy, Washington
Boys Weightlifting – Robert Stephens, Navarre
Wrestling – Wyatt Sise, Gulf Breeze
Schools in both Escambia and Santa Rosa nominate their senior athletes for each sport and submit the paperwork to Pensacola Sports. A selection committee made of educators, community leaders, and Pensacola Sports board members reviews the anonymous applications and select the best person’s credentials for each sport. Those are the individual sport winners. Then they select the overall male and female winners from the individual sport winners.
Pictured: Tate High School’s Bailey Carter was the girls cheerleading winner at the Pensacola Sports Senior Scholar Athlete Banquet. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
