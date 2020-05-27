Top Escambia And Santa Rosa Career Academies, Students Honored

May 27, 2020

The Workforce Education departments of the Escambia and Santa Rosa County school districts have named this year’s business and community partners of the year as well as the top career academy instructors and students. This year’s honorees are:

  • Construction Industry Partner of the Year: Florida Department of Transportation, Kelli Rice
  • Culinary Industry Partner of the Year: Broussard’s Bayou Company, Andy DeMartin
  • Education Industry Partner of the Year: Community Action Program Committee, Inc., David Powell
  • Health Industry Partner of the Year: Baptist Healthcare, Drew Stringfellow
  • I.T. Industry Partner of the Year: Global Business Solutions, Mel Stinson
  • Middle School Career Academy Student of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Roman Sison, Agriculture Academy, Beulah Middle School
    • Santa Rosa County – Benjamin Johnson, Pre-Engineering Academy, Holley Navarre Middle School
  • Middle School Career Academy Teacher of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Allison Cameron, Game & Application Development Academy ▪ Ferry Pass Middle School
    • Santa Rosa County- Jennifer Schmitt, Pre-Engineering Academy, Sims Middle School
  • Middle School Career Academy of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Agriscience Academy, Beulah Middle School
    • Santa Rosa County – Academy of Information Technology, Sims Middle School
  • High School Career Academy Student of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Zaniah Heath, Sports Medicine Academy ▪ Pensacola High School
    • Santa Rosa County – Tyler Hines, Licensed Practical Nursing, Locklin Technical College
  • High School Career Academy Teacher of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Dynita Bufford, Early Childhood Education Academy, Escambia High School
    • Santa Rosa County – Jessica Mathews, Culinary Arts Academy ▪ Central School
  • High School Career Academy of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Media Academy, Booker T. Washington High School
    • Santa Rosa Academy – Agritech Academy, Jay High School
  • Career Academy Student Intern of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Calysta Ilano, Multimedia Academy, West Florida High School
    • Santa Rosa County – Alyssa Lucier, Pharmacy Technician, Locklin Technical College
  • High School Career Academy Scholar of the Year:
    • Escambia County – Nasim Boussarhane, Game, Simulation & Animation Academy, J. M. Tate High School
    • Santa Rosa County – Haley Bondurant, Digital Design Academy ▪ Pace High School

