Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

There are now 43 cases in the county, up by four in the last week, out of 1,054 tested.

Across the state, Alabama has recorded 14,986 confirmed cases out of 192,484 tested. There have been 566 deaths and 1,641 cumulative hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health is now reporting a number of presumed recovered patients, which now stands at 7,951.