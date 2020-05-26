Three New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

May 26, 2020

Three new cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday in Escambia County, Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

There are now 43 cases in the county, up by four in the last week, out of 1,054 tested.

Across the state, Alabama has recorded 14,986 confirmed cases out of 192,484 tested. There have been 566 deaths and 1,641 cumulative  hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health is now reporting a number of presumed recovered patients, which now stands at 7,951.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 