Third COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County, Alabama

A third person has died from COVID-19 in Escambia County, according to the Alabama Department of Health.

The state does not release additional information such as cities or age.

ADH is also reporting 30 additional cases in the county out of 647 total tests that have been administered.

There have been 8,691 confirmed cases in Alabama out of 112,068 total tests with 343 deaths. Alabama reports 1,163 total hospitalizations since March.