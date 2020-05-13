Tennessee Man Jailed After High Speed Chase On I-10 That Injured Two Florida Troopers



A Tennessee man is facing multiple felony charges in connection with a high speed chase Tuesday that sent to Florida Highway Patrol troopers to the hospital after their patrol cars crashed into each other.

John Thomas Puckett, 46, of Dresden, Tennessee, was charged with grand theft auto, felony fleeing and eluding, willful and wanton reckless driving, DUI property damage (drugs), DUI seriously bodily injury (drugs) and battery on an emergency medical care provider. He was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

It happened near the I-10 COVID-19 checkpoint at the eastbound weigh station just inside Florida. At least one of the troopers had to be extricated from his vehicle by firefighters. Both troopers were seriously injured and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital where they are now listed in stable condition. One of the troopers was released Tuesday and the second was held overnight for observation.

FHP was notified by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency that they where chasing a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck was on I-10 and the pursuit was entering Florida. The chase quickly approached the COVID-19 checkpoint at the I-10 weigh station just inside Florida. Traffic at the checkpoint was allowed to proceed without stopping to minimum the risk to civilians the pursuit approached.

As a FHP sergeant attempted to join the chase, he collided with another trooper, FHP Lt. Robert Cannon said.

The stolen pickup continued eastbound and collided into the rear of a tractor-trailer near the Florida Welcome Center on I-10. Puckett attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital for treatment before being released and booked into jail.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not reported to be injured.

Cannon said the FHP pursuit policy takes into account the “totality of the circumstances” including road and traffic conditions as well as the offense. Troopers can pursue for known felonies, reckless driving, and impaired drivers, but they are required to call off the pursuit if conditions outweigh the dangers.

Cannon said Tuesday’s incident met the FHP criteria for an allowable pursuit.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.