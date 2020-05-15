Suspect Named In 2003 Escambia County Cold Case Homicide

May 15, 2020

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a 2003 cold case homicide.

David Lasha Dale, 39, is wanted for the murder of Marcus Virgin.

Virgin went out with his friends on May 8, 2003, and was never seen again.; his body was never found. Over the following years, investigators received information that indicated Virgin had been murdered. DNA evidence was discovered in 2007, but was not enough for an arrest at the time. In 2019, as part of a renewed focus on cold cases, the DNA evidence in the case was reexamined and led to new information, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of David Dale is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 