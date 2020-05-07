Sunny, Middle 70s For Thursday, Clear And Cool Thursday Night
May 7, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
