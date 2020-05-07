Sunny, Middle 70s For Thursday, Clear And Cool Thursday Night

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.