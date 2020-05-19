State Approves Escambia County Short-Term Vacation Rental Plan

Tuesday ,the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation approved Escambia County’s plan to reopen short-term vacation rentals.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that counties could submit their own plans to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation for approval. In March, DeSantis suspending short-term vacation rental bookings.

The ban was extended indefinitely under his first phase reopening plan. But he left the door open for individual counties.

“What we’re doing is telling counties, if you want short-term rentals, you request it to be authorized through the state and provide your safety plan,” he said in Jacksonville Friday as he announced his “Full Phase One” reopening plan.

“We are thankful Governor DeSantis recognized the importance of short-term vacation rentals to our community yesterday during his press conference,” said County Administrator Janice Gilley said Saturday. “This short-term vacation rental plan was created with input from county commissioners and members of ESF-18 such as the Greater Pensacola Chamber, Visit Pensacola and the DMO. ”

Under Escambia County’s plan, reservations and stays will be allowed from U.S. states with a COVID-19 case rate less than 700 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 15. Reservations from COVID-19 hotpots identified by the governor, such as New York, New Jersey and New Orleans, will be avoided for the next 30-45 days, and no reservations from international travelers will be allowed.

To read Escambia County’s complete plan, click here.