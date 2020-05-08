Showers And Thunderstorms Develop Friday Into Friday Night

May 8, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. North wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

