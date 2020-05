Schools Wrap Up The School Year. The One With The Quarantine. (With Jim Allen Photo Gallery)

Schools across the North Escambia area wrapped up the school year — the one with the quarantine — in their own special way last week.

At Jim Allen Elementary School, a “Ride-Bye” was held for the fifth grade class.

